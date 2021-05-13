Teen charged with spray painting racist graffiti at Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Police have charged a 14-year-old with vandalizing a mural at Kendall Perkins Park. The teenager is charged with first degree criminal mischief for allegedly spray painting racist graffiti on the mural in early January.

Northwest Neighborhood Alliance was able to remove the graffiti a couple of weeks after it happened. Rafe Buckner says he’s glad police found the alleged vandal. He was also disappointed someone would damage the mural in the first place.

“Obviously, he’s got some bad information, so I’m hoping that somebody will put their arm around this young man and educate him on the reason that we’re doing the wall.”

Buckner also says they hope to start covering over the mural as part of their repainting in the next few days.