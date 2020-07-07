Teen flown to hospital from collision involving ATV in Hopkins County

Kentucky State Police arrested a 23-year-old Earlington man after he was seen in traffic on an ATV. (Image courtesy MGN Online)

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WEHT) – A 13-year-old has been flown from the scene of a collision by a helicopter.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involving a pickup truck and an ATV happened around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was driving the ATV on Highway 813 coming from Claude Young Road.

Deputies said the ATV pulled in front of the truck when it was hit, throwing the the 13-year-old off the vehicle.

Due to their injuries they were flown from the scene by helicopter.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)