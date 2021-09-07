Teen killed, several hurt in car crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky – Kentucky State Police are investigating after several people are hurt and one person died in a two-vehicle accident in Hopkins County.

The crash happened Sunday around 11:44 p.m. on I-69 about a mile south of the exit to Grapevine. KSP says Horazeon Boyd, 21, was heading north when for an unknown reason, he slowed down in the road. Boyd was then struck from behind by another vehicle driven by Whitney Gibson, 24. Both vehicles ended up in a field.

Brianna Teague and Briantavion Haynes were in Boyd’s car. The two, along with Boyd, were taken to the hospital. Another passenger in Boyd’s car, Destinee Scott, 18, died on scene.

In the other vehicle, Gibson, William Nash and an infant were taken to the hospital.

Interstate 69 was closed for approximately four hours as Kentucky State Police investigated the collision. The investigation and accident reconstruction is ongoing.