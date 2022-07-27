DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A man found guilty of murdering two teenagers in 2019 will be spending a good chunk of his life behind bars. Court officials say Chase Simmons was sentenced to six decades in prison, thirty years for each count of murder.

Three years ago, the then 17-year-old Simmons opened fire at a party, killing 18-year-old Jasper Brown and 16-year-old Amarius Winstead. Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cane said that they believe Simmons knew at least one of the victims.

Authorities said an altercation weeks before the shooting may have motivated Simmons. Law enforcement officials added that there was no indication the party was out of control until the shooting.

During the trial, Simmons did not take the stand. The jury deliberated for twelve hours last month before making its decision.

UP NEXT: Active shooter training to be practiced in Owensboro