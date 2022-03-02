HANCOCK CO, Ky (WEHT) – Caiden Isaah Sturgeon, 15, of Hawesville was reported missing by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Deparment just after midnight Tuesday.

He is described to be 5’10” and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Rockstar puff jacket, gray Adidas pants, UGG house shoes, and a black and red Adidas backpack.

His last known location was the Windward Heights Apartments around 10 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hancock County dispatch at 270-927-1311