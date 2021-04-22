Teenage bicycle rider dies from injuries after being hit by a car last weekend in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An 18-year-old has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car in Evansville last weekend.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says David Bonner, 18, died Wednesday from head injuries sustained in the collision. His death has been classified as an accident. The coroner says Bonner is an organ donor.

Last Friday around 9 p.m., Evansville Police say Bonner was riding his bike on Washington near Kentucky Avenue when he was hit by a car. Police say the driver was heading east when Bonner tried to cross the road southbound. EPD says the driver showed no signs of impairment and consented to a chemical test.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)