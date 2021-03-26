Teenager dies when car goes off the road and overturns

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) – A teenage girl is dead following a traffic accident in Webster County.

The Webster County Coroner says Jasmine Guest, 14, of Evansville was the passenger in a car being driven by her brother. The accident happened around 7:30 Thursday night on I-69 near the Sebree exit when the car went off the road and turned over.

Jasmine died as a result of the accident. Her brother and his girlfriend were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)