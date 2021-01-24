Teenager shot in Evansville is recovering after two surgeries, according to GoFundMe

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A teenager continues to recover after he was shot Thursday night in an alleyway behind the Virginia Food Mart on East Virginia Street. According to a GoFundMe set up for the victim’s family, the teen had two surgeries and has been taken off a ventilator.

Officers said Saturday that a juvenile suspect had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to police, the teenager told officers he had been robbed and then shot by four men.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2021)