Teens out for late night joy ride crash into abandoned building

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – A 14-year-old Newburgh boy is arrested after police say he led them on a high speed chase before crashing a truck into an abandoned building in Chandler late Wednesday night.

Police say the driver was first spotted running a stop sign and failing to signal on Fuquay Rd. just before midnight. Police tried to pull the truck over on Castle Hills Rd., but they say the driver refused to stop and looped back around to Fuquay.

According to police, the driver reached speeds over 85 mph and also ran two more stop signs. Once in Chandler, the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Delaware Ave. when police say he lost control of the truck and crashed into an abandoned building in the 700 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

Police say the male driver and a passenger then got out of the truck and were taken into custody without further incident.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Southwest Youth Village in Vincennes. The passenger, who is also 14 and from Newburgh, was released to his parents.

The 14-year-old faces several charges, including unauthorized control of a vehicle, driving without a license, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement.