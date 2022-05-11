TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Perry County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple sex offenses. Tell City police say they arrested 41-year-old Ernesto Lopez-Morales following an investigation into his alleged actions.

According to detectives, the Tell City Police Department investigated reports of sexual assaults and identified Ernesto Lopez-Morales as a suspect. Law enforcement officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Lopez-Morales knew the victims and these were not randomly targeted assaults.

Lopez-Morales was arrested on May 11 and charged with two counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of criminal confinement. He was lodged in the Perry County Detention Center on a $30,500.00 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Investigators with the Tell City Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact them at 812-547-7068.