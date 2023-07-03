HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tell City officials have announced the cancellation of events taking place on Monday.

Officials say the Board of Public Works & Safety and the Tell City Common Council meetings scheduled for July 3 have both been cancelled. A public fireworks show that was scheduled for Monday night has also been cancelled.

Officials did not give a reason for the cancellation, but both cancellations were made after a press conference announced that a Tell City Police sergeant was shot and killed in the line of duty.