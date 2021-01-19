Tell City is the perfect spot for remote workers, study says

TELL CITY, Ind.(WEHT)- The perfect destination in the United States for remote workers is in the Tri-State That’s according to home services comparison shopping site InMyArea.com

In My Area, an online platform, decided to look into which areas were best for those working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tell City Mayor Chris Cail told Eyewitness News that the city made it.

“They ranked us as the number one place to work from home in the U.S.,” Cail said.

Cail said that high speed internet and providers helped make earning this title possible. LeAnn McCallister said she works in the city at Firehouse Printing Company as an office manager, and has worked from home at one point very easily.

“I did mostly everything over my phone and I answered everyone’s emails and everything and would talk to the person over the phone. We did really good,” McCallister said.

Mayor Cail told Eyewitness News that work has been done to allow for people to live and work comfortably in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But work isn’t done yet. He said they’re already looking to the future.

“There’s been talk of doing an incubation type of center where we could have an office complex people could work from but could also work from home as well,” Cail said.

With a goal of not only having people visit, but having people move in and call Tell City home.

“We welcome you to Tell City. We love to have you here. It’s a great place to raise your family and grow up in,” Cail said.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)