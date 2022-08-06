TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations.

“The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell City PD on Facebook. “Conducting traffic stops, although vastly unremarkable, remains among the most dangerous duties for law enforcement officers.”

The department shared on social media that Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies also joined them for this training.

The department gives special thanks to Protrain Inc. for instruction and Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Training Council for sponsoring the training.