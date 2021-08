TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a woman that was last seen on Sunday.

Police say 50-year-old Angela Fleck was last seen in the Tell City area on August 22. Police say she could possibly be driving a white 2011 Ford Escape with the license plate number BCK 535.







Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Tell City Police Department or Tell City Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068.