HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department announced they will be participating in a vigil at City Hall at 700 Main Street in Tell City at 8 p.m. on Monday. The community is invited to attend in support of Sergeant Heather Glenn and her family.

Sergeant Glenn’s police vehicle is currently located at City Hall for those who wish to leave flowers, gifts or pay respect to Sergeant Glenn in the coming days. The department thanked the community for their support as they grieve the death of Sergeant Glenn.

Sergeant Glenn died on Monday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect at Tell City Memorial Hospital.