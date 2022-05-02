PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Tell City Police say they are looking for Perry M. Scroggins after he ran from officers near Old Highway Road in Tell City.

Police say Scroggins is a blue-eyed white man with short brown hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 lbs. Information provided by police states he was reported seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and a white hat.

Police warn to not approach him if you see him. Instead, they urge you to call 911 immediately. At this time, law enforcement officials say they do not believe Scroggins is a threat to residents.

Authorities suspect he ran from police to avoid being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants