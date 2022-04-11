TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in the Tri-State later this week.

Buttigieg is visiting Tell City on Wednesday. This is his first official stop in the Hoosier State since becoming a member of the Biden Administration’s Cabinet.

The Mayor says the city is looking forward to hearing what the former Indiana mayor has to say.

“I’ve had a lot of phone calls and a lot of messages from people wanting to know more about his visit. I think there will be a great turnout,” said Chris Cail, the Mayor of Tell City.

Officials say Secretary Buttigeig will have a busy agenda when he steps foot in Tell City.

One of those stops on his agenda is the Tell City Port Authority. His security team has already visited and toured the ground ahead of Wednesdays visit.

“It is going to be a very big day and we are looking forward to welcoming him into our community. People are very excited about it I think,” said Cail.

US Transportation officials say he will be touring the facility with local leaders, and talk with them about the recent $1.5 million grant to upgrade the port’s infrastructure.

The program will help a create a new pier, which would help make the port more efficient by allowing them to load barges directly from trucks and rails.

“It’s been something that the port authority has been pursuing for a while. With this grant program, we will be able to do it,” said Jared Kleemann, the Chief Operating Officer of Perry County Port Authority.

Buttigieg is expected to also talk about President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Investments in rural communities.