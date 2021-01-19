Tell City ranks as #1 as best small city to live in if you work from home

TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) Long before the pandemic, the percentage of people who worked from home had been on the rise. According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, almost six percent of people worked from home, an increase of about one-third over the past decade.

A new study by InMyArea.com analyzed over 800 communities across the U.S. to see which were best suited for remote workers based on housing costs and internet access. They compiled city rankings based on size, housing prices, and internet availability to help remote workers make more informed decisions.

Tell City ranked as the #1 best small city for remote workers based on internet access and housing costs. InMyArea cited the city’s low cost of living and 90-percent-plus rate of high-speed internet coverage. While a smaller percentage of Tell City’s residents have access to affordable high-speed wired internet than many of the other communities in its category, none have lower housing costs.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)