TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Carriage Inn in Tell City is now closed after 41 years in business. That’s according to a Facebook post by the restaurant’s owner.

The owner says it was hard to keep the business open, and they did not qualify for grants and could not afford a loan.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)