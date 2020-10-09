Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation closing schools for two weeks due to ‘teacher shortage’

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) Beginning Monday, Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation schools will be closed for two weeks. Monday will be the only virtual learning day, and drive-thru lunches will still be provided until October 16.

Although, according to Superintendent John Scioldo II, there has been no spread of COVID-19 within the school buildings, some teachers have self-quarantined in order to isolate themselves after learning they were close contacts with someone outside of school and that has made finding substitute teachers difficult.

Scioldo described the decision to extend fall break an extra week as a “fire break” for all illnesses, adding that this is a natural time to take the break since schools have just finished their first nine week grading period.

The extra time off comes from an accumulation of canceled vacation time and snow days.

Scioldo is hopeful that providing this break will allow everyone to get ready for the second nine weeks.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)

