EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System is closing their Downtown Terminal temporarily.

The closure will take place on Saturday from 7-11 a.m. during the YMCA 5K/10K. METS has announced they will use the sidewalks at Morton and Sycamore as the Transfer Point until the completion of the event.

You can find more information on the METS website.