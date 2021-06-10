Temporary restraining order prevents removal of Confederate statue from Daviess Co. Courthouse lawn

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) Until the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the United Daughters of the Confederacy can settle their disagreement over the future of the Confederate statue on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse, the statue will stay where it is.

A Daviess County Circuit Court Judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday that prevents the statue’s removal pending the outcome of a lawsuit that claims the UDC has ownership of the statue, not the fiscal court.

In the temporary restraining order, the judge says the UDC has raised a substantial question of the statue’s ownership. The group says fundraising efforts for the statue were spearheaded by the women’s auxiliary of the Daviess County Confederate Association around the turn of the century. That organization later joined the UDC.

Since the statue was placed on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse back in 1900, according to the order, the Daviess County Fiscal Court has maintained the statue, insured the statue, and it has been declared as publicly owned on the National Register of Historic Places.

The current fiscal court decided to move the statue off of courthouse grounds last year. Two museums in Owensboro were recommended as potential sites, but the city, who control both museums, says it does not want the statue. The UDC says they want the county to return the statue to them.