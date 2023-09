HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened a temporary third lane on the US 41 northbound Twin Bridge in Henderson for southbound traffic.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the southbound bridge on Monday to allow for inspections. The KYTC made the decision to open a third lane on the northbound bridge to alleviate traffic congestion that stretched all the way back to Walnut Street in Evansville.

