EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Former ECHO Housing Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge could be headed to prison.

She is due in U.S. District Court Tuesday to be re-sentenced in her embezzlement case. In March of 2021 Tenbarge was sentenced to probation and ordered to repay ECHO 147-thousand dollars she admitted stealing while she was executive director of the organization.

However, federal prosecutors say she violated terms of her probation by selling property and not reporting it to the probation department, refinancing her mortgage without permission from the probation department, incurred additional credit charges without permission from the probation department, and kept federal student loans even after she dropped out of school.