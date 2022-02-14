ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WEHT) – A foster home from Tennessee is extending its reach to Spencer and Perry counties in Indiana.

Isaiah 117 House is the organization coming to Indiana, and the future building will be known as the Spencer-Perry County house. On February 20 at 2:00 p.m., the nonprofit will host a groundbreaking open to the public. The event will officially begin the construction phase for the Isaiah 117 House in Spencer County and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials. For more information and the location, please contact Jordan Foertsch at (812)686-8543. To learn more about the organization, please visit this website.

“We are so grateful to this community for coming alongside to bring us one step closer to making this dream a reality for Spencer and Perry Counties,” said Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House. “We encourage everyone – whether you have been in prayer for this project, plan to help out, or have given financially – to be a part of this milestone in the journey of Isaiah 117 House Spencer-Perry County.”