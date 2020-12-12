Tennessee man arrested for disorderly conduct outside Evansville Dollar General

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A man panhandling outside the Dollar General on Diamond Ave is in jail after allegedly becoming aggressive toward people who wouldn’t give him money. Police were called to the store just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, police say they saw the man, later identified as Billy Kendall, 39, of Dyersburg, TN, heading south across Diamond Ave and tried to stop him in the parking lot of the Order of the Owls on Sherman St.

According to police, the man continued to walk away and refused to cooperate with their verbal commands to show his hands. Police say he also actively resisted when they tried to put him in handcuffs.

After handcuffing the man, officers attempted to assist him in sitting down on the ground, but he shoved his shoulder into the chest of one of the officers. He was then taken to the ground by officers, and one officer injured his hand in the take down.

Police say the man then began screaming that they hit him with a car and that he smelled of alcohol. They found an open bottle of vodka on his person.

When trying to get the man in the transport wagon, police say he tried to kick an officer and caused a minor abrasion to another officer’s arm.

Kendall was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, battery against a public safety official, and resisting arrest. He’s being held on a $500 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

