Tennessee man arrested for human trafficking in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tennessee man is facing a charge of human trafficking in Daviess County. Kentucky State Police said a missing teenage girl was spotted in a vehicle at a gas station on Highway 54 in Owensboro.

Troopers arrived at the gas station, and immediately arrested Steven Hargrove,40, who was in the vehicle with the girl.

Troopers said Hargrove was reported to have been having a relationship with the underage girl. The victim told a Trooper she had met up with Hargrove at multiple locations in Owensboro, as well as out of state. The victim told police she received gifts like money, dogs, and other items from Hargrove.

Police reports show Hargrove as being from La Vergne, Tennessee. According to the Daviess County Detention Center website, Hargrove has a bond set at $50,000.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)