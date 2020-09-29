Tennessee Titans suspend team activities after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Titans players and staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus leading the team to suspend in-person club activities beginning Tuesday.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the NFL said “Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives.”

As a result, the Titans will suspend in-person team activities.

The Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities, according to the NFL.

The Titans also released their own statement said “out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus.”

The Titans said additional information will be released Wednesday.