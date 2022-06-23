DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Throughout the Tri-State city council, town council or other public meetings occasionally have tense moments. But tensions were high during a recent city council meeting in Drakesboro in Muhlenberg county. It involving elected officials and residents attending.

There were several items on the agenda during that Monday night meeting. But it was what was not on that agenda, and the comments that were said during the meeting, that had more people’s attentions here in Drakesboro.

“There was a lot of tension in the room. A lot of tension,” described Robert Hambrick, who was at Monday’s meeting.

The tension started more than twenty minutes into the meeting during a discussion regarding a proposed repeal of a town ordinance over property maintenance. Minutes later, at least one person started arguing with town officials about issues on the ordinance itself. At least one person was asked to leave and escorted out by police. Hambrick says not all meetings have been like this, but some have in recent years.

“There are several times where the sheriff’s units would have to be present, because they know tensions would rise.”

After the council voted to revoke that ordinance, there’s more heated talk. Mayor mike jones said he couldn’t comment on everything that happened during the meeting, but would address some of it in future meetings. Councilman Eddie Brake says residents are starting to tire of the tension.

“If the people get involved, it will be like this from now on until, at least, the first of the year because people are tired of what is going on,” Brake said.

The council holds meetings every 3rd Monday of the month, but town council members tell us there is a chance a special called meeting can be called between now and then. However, they wouldn’t say what exactly would be on the agenda in any potential special meeting.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2022)