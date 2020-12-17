Termination notices sent to several UE faculty one week after proposed budget cuts

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville administration has already begun sending out termination letters to several members of the faculty almost a month before UE was to finalize the realignment plan. We have been told those letters went out via email.

Thursday afternoon, the University of Evansville Faculty Senate passed a vote of no confidence in the President Chris Pietruszkiewicz’s draft academic alignment plan. The university released this statement in regard to the termination notices:

In the initial faculty meeting on December 10, faculty were informed that they would receive provisional contract notification this week. The notification serves as notice under the Faculty Manual concerning the University’s draft program realignment. The notice was sent to faculty members with appointments that could end effective May 31, 2022. Although the Faculty Manual requires the University to provide a maximum of 12 months’ notice (for those with two or more years of service), the University is providing 18 months’ notice. This notice was to provide faculty members with 18 months’ notice. This is a provisional notice for two reasons – (1) the proposed plan may result in modifications as a result of input from the faculty and (2) the notice may be cancelled if other faculty members in impacted programs in any final plan elect to participate in the voluntary separation incentive program. University of Evansville

On Tuesday, up to 75 students, faculty and community members marched on UE demanding the resignation of Pietruszkiewicz if faculty input is not included in the plan. Protestors say the university will cause irreparable harm to the school if the realignment goes forward.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)