GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – Terrabis has announced the opening of its newest retail location in Grayville.

Officials say the business is expected to bring 30 to 40 jobs to Grayville and will be located near I-64 at Exit 130 on Koehler Road. Officials say Terrabis Grayville is set to open sometime this Spring.

Terrabis says the full building remodel has already begun and will include new exterior finishes, an expansive lobby, multiple checkout stations and prospective plans for an on-site consumption lounge in the future where it will host events, and customers can enjoy the products they purchase. Officials say the store will be recreational only, offering people 21 and older in Grayville and the surrounding areas access to cannibis brands.

Dan Ambrosino, founder, says, “We are thrilled to become part of the Grayville community. This project has been a long time coming, and we look forward to offering our customers a safe space where they can purchase the highest-quality Illinois cannabis strains and products.”