Terre Haute Police support protesters’ rights to “assemble peacefully”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of protesters have taken to the streets in downtown Terre Haute.

Protesters carried signs and chanted sayings like, “I can’t breathe,” “Black lives matter,” and, “No Justice, No Peace.”

Protesters marched repeatedly between the Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Courthouse.

The Terre Haute Police Chief released a statement saying, in part:

“We recognize that our agency has been selected by a group of citizens as a destination for expressing their beliefs on a matter of importance. We support the rights of all citizens, and will protect their right to assemble peacefully.“

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)