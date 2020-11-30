Terre Haute robbery linked to local armed robberies

(WEHT) – Police say a robbery in Terre Haute has been linked to two robberies in Southern Illinois.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says the Maui Stop and Shop gas station was robbed on November 22 by a male and a female.

Deputies say one suspect pointed a gun at the clerk. Cash and other items were taken.









Courtesy: Vigo County Sheriff’s Office

Two suspects also robbed a motel in Grayville, Illinois.

Police say around 5:54 a.m. Friday, a man and a woman came into the motel and the woman showed a gun and demanded money. The man hopped over the counter and emptied the cash drawer.

A third suspect, the driver, stayed in the vehicle, a white 2011-2016 Ford Super Duty crew cab 4×4. We're told the truck was stolen.





GPD says the suspects match the description of two people who robbed Jumpin Jimmy’s in Mt. Carmel less than an hour before.

If you recognize these suspects, call police.















(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)