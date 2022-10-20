HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – For the first time in four years, Terror on the Trail is returning to Henderson.

The all volunteer haunted trail experience was absent from the Halloween season for the last few years due to the pandemic and modifications made to the trail to meet regulations. According to officials, the money raised will go to a good cause.

“Our first and most important mission is to help a local tri-state ill child [whose] family is in financial need,” said a post on the event’s Facebook page. “The most fearful moment in a [parent’s] life is when the doctor tells them their child is sick.”

Terror on the Trail will be held on October 21 and 22 from 7-11 p.m. at 1445 State Rout 416 E. Officials say tickets are available at the front gate.