Terry Bradshaw visits O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has played host to an NFL Hall of Famer who will have a bourbon with his name on it made at a local distillery.

O.Z. Tyler Distillery hosted Terry Bradshaw at their Daviess County facility Tuesday.

His Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is both made and bottled at O.Z. Tyler.

Bradshaw toured the plant where the bourbon is made, and even popped open a barrel in one of the rickhouses while in Owensboro.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)