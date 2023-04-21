HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Texas juvenile was arrested for threats they allegedly made that were spreading for some Snapchat users in the Tri-State.

On April 19, detectives with the Washington Police Department and Knox County High Tech Crime Unit started investigating those possible threats.

Officers determined the original post was made and published on Snapchat out of Texas, according to officers.

Washington Community Schools released a statement on Facebook addressing the threats, saying that the post made no specific mentions of Washington High School and was very vague.

“There are immediate aspects to the picture that make it not credible,” says Superintendent Kevin Frank on social media. “These include the timestamp of the picture in relation to when the school received it.”

According to the school district, police increased their presence at all schools on Thursday and Friday out of caution.

“We recognize the concern and fear that this type of threat creates in our school community. Thank you to the individuals who reported the threat,” Superintendent Frank adds. “The safety of our students and employees is our top priority.”

As a result of the investigation, the Washington Police Department says law enforcement officers in Texas arrested a juvenile on charges of Felony Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

The name, age and gender of the juvenile were not released to the public, nor was any information on the threats they’re accused of making.