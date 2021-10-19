Texas Roadhouse rolls out tuition reimbursement program for team members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tuesday, Texas Roadhouse announced a new program to help team members interested in pursuing a college degree. They say that any team member working 30 hours or more is eligible. They add that those workers who qualify for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

A spokesperson with Texas Roadhouse says that the restaurant offers rewarding and fun career opportunities, complete with competitive pay. If interested in taking advantage of their new program, you can schedule an interview online. Evansville’s Texas Roadhouse is also hosting a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions on Monday, October 25. They say to register online in advance to reserve an interview time.