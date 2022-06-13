KENTUCKY (WEHT) – No Kid Hungry has launched a text line to easily find food providers for families looking for a way to feed their kids and teens this summer.

“Summer meals sites are going to look different than they have over the past two years, but providers throughout the state are as dedicated as ever to ensuring kids have access to healthy meals this summer,” said Kate McDonald, Director of the No Kid Hungry Kentucky Campaign. “To find free summer meals for youth 18 and under, families can text the word ‘FOOD’ or ‘COMIDA’ to 304-304 or visit NoKidHungry.org/Help.”

No Kid Hungry says families can type in a zip code to find nearby summer meals sites, along with operating days and times. No application or registration is required at sites.