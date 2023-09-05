HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The All American Circus is coming to the Central City Convention Center at 320 Golden Tide Avenue, on September 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on their website or you can pay at the door the day of the event. Adults are $15 at the door, and two children are free with additional children 12 years old and younger being $5 per person. There is also a family pass offer for 2 adults and 4 children for $34.99. At least one adult must attend with their children.

The circus will feature a variety of snacks, such as cotton candy, popcorn, nachos and snow cones as well as souvenir toys and family friendly activities.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the All American Circus website here.