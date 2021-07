OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Another ode to American history returns to the Tri-State. The American Duchess made its way to the English Park boat ramp in Owensboro Wednesday morning. The steamboat style paddle boat first made its way under the blue bridge around daybreak.

The boat is used for river cruises. People in Owensboro are on board this afternoon taking a tour. The American Duchess spent time in Henderson earlier this year.