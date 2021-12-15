The American Red Cross plans a telethon

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The American Red Cross of Southwest Indiana has announced plans for a telethon to air on December 16.

The telethon is planned to be scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and a phone bank at the Red Cross office at 29 S Stockwell Road is a feature they plan to utilize. The organization will be providing a microsite link, which will track the dollars specifically raised online for this telethon. The American Red Cross has also set up a designation for those interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent tornadoes, which will allow the organization to track the money raised during this telethon and will be directed to those affected by the recent tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

The telethon is named the Tristate Cares Telethon.