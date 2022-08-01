EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the camper may have been partially recovered onto land this weekend, this story could be far from over. Here what we saw before crews got to it.

(Courtesy: William Howard Marver)

And then this. This was what remained of the camper after several agencies pulled together to recover what they could of it over the weekend.

(Courtesy: Uniontown Water Rescue)

We may not have seen the last of the camper as the frame is believed to still be resting underwater on the sandbar and could reappear later this week when water levels drop. Standby

