OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The third annual Big Red Battle Blood Drive is back this week to see which Owensboro high school can donate the most blood and raise some money from students and staff as well as football fans and community members.

The Blood Center’s Bloodmobile visited Owensboro High School earlier today and will be at Daviess County High School on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. For every unit of blood donated, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will contribute $5 to each school’s National Honor Society.

Vicki Ellis with the Blood Center tells us they hope to see over 200 donors this year: “It’s big energy, with these high school kids, football is a big deal, so you know it’s just another way for them to constructively get involved with the school spirit, um they’re saving lives, we appreciate it and the national honor society benefits from it. So, it’s just a win, win, win, all the way around.”

We’re told the final numbers will be announced at Friday night’s football game between the two high schools during halftime. Donors will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.