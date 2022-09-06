CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department (CPD) has moved to its new office location at 703 Oak Street.

CPD says its phone number is still 618-382-4633, and it will continue to utilize the White County Sheriff’s Department for central dispatching. Police note that although the police department is working from the new location, there are still several things CPD still needs to complete.

CPD says it is planning to host a public open house sometime in September. Police say they will notify the public as soon as everything is complete and the opening date is set.

Officers with CPD say they are extremely excited for the move and apologize for any inconvenience caused to the public during the move times.