‘The Christmas Project’ will replace Teen Shopping Program in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Hopkins County Happy Feet has announce The Christmas Project, a local initiative, will replace the Teen Shopping Program previously funded by The Hopkins County Assistance Center.

The program works in conjunction with local Family Resource Youth Service Centers. The FRYSC Coordinators at each middle and high school select 20 students who have been identified as needing some additional support through the holiday season and cold-weather months. The selected students receive $100 gift cards to local stores so that they can purchase things that they need such as coats, gloves, socks, shoes, and other necessities.

The group will supply 120 students with $100 gift cards for a total impact of $12,000. This initiative is in addition to their annual shoe sizing and distribution to all Hopkins County schools.

You can make a difference in the life of a student when you make a donation of any size or you can sponsor the shopping experience for a student with a donation of $100.

The group has set up digital collection platforms to accommodate for social distancing and the need to steer away from any in-person events. You can make a donation via Cash App using $HappyFeetHopCo, on PayPal using HappyFeetHopCo, or by Venmo using @Happy-Feet-11.

For additional information, you can contact Happy Feet at happyfeethopkinscounty@gmail.com.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

