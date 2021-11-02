‘The College Tour’ filming episode at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Students and faculty at the University of Southern Indiana will soon be featured on a television show specifically created to help students find the right school for their higher education.

The crew with tv-series ‘The College Tour’ are shooting an episode for their fourth season on campus to help attract future students from all over the country, and even around the world.

Alex Boylan, an award-winning producer and the season two winner of ‘The Amazing Race,’ is the mastermind behind the project and the host of the program. He got the idea for the show when his niece was overwhelmed with choosing a school that would ultimately help shape her career.

“For us, the biggest thing is we want to make this available for free to every high school student in the world, so no matter where you’re from, you’re able to watch on your tv-screen, your mobile device or your computer and travel the country and try to figure out what is the right fit for you “

According to the shows website, the University of Evansville will also be featured in the shows upcoming fourth season.