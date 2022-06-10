OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro farm stand and bakery is hosting an inaugural Strawberry Festival on June 11 and 12. The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company will have strawberry-themed food and free entertainment including local American Idol contestant, Dakota Hayden.

Music will also be provided by Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy, Tommy Stillwell and Emmalee Chinn. The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Owner of The Cottage, Marlene Knight, said the idea for the festival was to spotlight area producers and artisan and support local services. Marlene also grows a lot of strawberries on her family farm so it made sense to host a Strawberry Festival.

“We are all about supporting not only our own farm but other local farms and businesses that produce their own products here and in the surrounding area,” Knight said. “For those that haven’t had a chance to visit The Cottage, this will be a great opportunity to stop by and find out what we’re all about.”

The Cottage held their inaugural Sunflower and Pickle Festival in 2021. “We can tons of pickles and to see the fields of sunflowers in full bloom is just amazing,” Knight said. “We want to share that with everybody.” Knight said the event was a great success and will return this year.

“We want to constantly provide our customers with great food and entertainment for the whole family,” Knight said. “We have this great outdoor space and want everyone to enjoy it.”

Strawberry-themed food will be one of the major offerings at the festival. There will be:

A make-your-own strawberry shortcake station

Waffle ice cream cones

Snacks and desserts like coffee bars, muffins, cotton candy and cake pops

Several drink options such as slushies, specialty lattes and lemonade

Breakfast and lunch offerings will be available including The Cottage’s famous Owensburger™ and Kentucky Kolache.

There will also be plenty of fresh strawberries to purchase, though guests won’t be able to pick their own fresh straight from the field. The festival will also have a petting zoo, five dollar pony rides, over 90 vendors, arts and crafts and many family activities.

There will be a $10 per-car fee and only cash will be taken for the fee. Partial proceeds will go towards Airport-Sorgho Fire Department’s annual collection for WBKR’s Christmas Wish program.

The Strawberry Festival’s schedule can be found on cottagefarmstand.com. More information can be learned by contacting Marlene Knight at (502) 552-3857 or marleneknightevents@gmail.com or by visiting The Cottage’s Facebook page.

The Cottage is located at 6869 KY 56 and is open every day of the week at 6:30 am. They have a drive-thru, online ordering and dine-in availability.