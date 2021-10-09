The Daviess County Conservation District currently hosting coat drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Junior Board of the Daviess County Conservation District is now accepting new and gently used coats, jackets, and hoodies. Officials say the coat drive will last all October.

“A coat drive is so important because as it gets colder, some members of our community may not have access to warm clothing,” says Amelia Tucker, member of the Junior Board. “This is incredibly important because the colder it gets, the more dangerous it is to not have warm clothing. And if we can help those in our community, then it is important that we do so.”

Emily Murphy, Administrator Secretary for Daviess County Conservation District, says they’ll be dispersing the coats at the beginning of November to individuals and organizations in need. She adds that the places they plan on donating to are the Boys & Girls Club, Saint Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Crossroad Shelter and a few other places in the area.

Their drop-off locations include Apollo High School and the Daviess County Conservation District on Alvey Park Drive West. For questions or pick-up, you can call Emily Murphy at 270-685-1707 Ext. 3.