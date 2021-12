DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – A big gift found its way to the Dawson Springs Police Department.

During the storms that tore through Western Kentucky, Dawson Springs lost a police cruiser to a tornado. However, another Kentucky community stepped in to help them out.

The Jeffersontown mayor and Chief of Police showed up on December 19 and donated one of their own cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department.