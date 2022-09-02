JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local museum might give grandma and grandpa a cookie if they visit.

A news release says the Dubois County Museum is celebrating Grandparents Day on September 11. The museum, located on 2704 N. Newton Street (US 231 N) in Jasper will have a sugar cookie for the first 36 visitors touring the museum on September 11. Officials say there will also be other sweets planned. The museum will be open September 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

